Instrument Innovations for mmWave Test



Figure 1. PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST) core block diagram with mmWave extension

At its core, the VST combines a high-bandwidth vector signal generator, vector signal analyzer, high-speed digital interface, and a user-programmable FPGA onto a single PXI instrument. The mmWave VST (PXIe-5831) extends the VST architecture with innovations focused on addressing the increasing complexity—and uncertainty—of wireless standards, protocols, and technologies.

mmWave radio heads with integrated switching



Figure 2. mmWave radio heads with integrated switching

Frequency conversion to and from mmWave is performed in a radio head that is cabled to the PXI-based IF subsystem, extending frequency coverage up to 44 GHz for the PXIe-5831 mmWave VST. Each mmWave VST IF subsystem can support up to two radio heads, which come in three configurations—2-, 9-, and 16-port—to adapt to the needs of the DUT. The additional ports are created with a switch network that is integrated in the calibration routines of the instrument, so performance specifications are accurate all the way to the test ports. The following is an example test configuration that shows how the mmWave radio heads can map to potentially high-port requirements for a multiband TX/TX RF front-end module:



Figure 3. Example test configuration mapping with mmWave radio heads

Performing the final conversion stage in a remote head provides additional flexibility in the physical configuration of a tester or test cell as well. You can position the radio heads nearer to the DUTs and alleviate long high-frequency cable runs and the associated losses in power and signal quality. Losses at intermediate frequencies (IFs) can be significantly less than those at mmWave, so shifting power delivery requirements to the lower frequencies means more power where it matters: at the mmWave test ports. Consider the following example comparing a three-meter cable run for a +23 dBm instrument versus a one-meter IF and two-meter mmWave cable run for a +17 dBm instrument like the mmWave VST:



Multiband coverage with IF and mmWave test ports



Figure 4. Multiband coverage with IF and mmWave test ports

mmWave RFICs extend the RF signal chains of today’s designs with additional steps for frequency conversion, beamforming, and phased-array radiation. An ideal test approach needs to be able to map to these test points with enough flexibility to adapt as designs and requirements evolve while being able to scale in speed and cost to meet volume demands.

To provide the flexibility to adapt to the varying requirements of each step in the signal chain, the mmWave VST features bidirectional test ports for both intermediate and mmWave frequencies. Bidirectional test ports eliminate the need for additional signal conditioning and switching outside the instrument and further improve measurement quality while reducing overall system complexity.



Figure 5. mmWave VST features bidirectional test ports for both intermediate and mmWave frequencies.

The mmWave VST includes two IF test ports that can be used independently or in conjunction with the mmWave radio heads. These ports provide frequency coverage up to 21 GHz and offer a direct interface for multifrequency devices like frequency up/downconverters or beamformer ICs with built-in frequency conversion. These ports mean the mmWave VST can directly interface with multiband devices without additional instrumentation or external signal conditioning.