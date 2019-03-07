Interactively inspecting test data is critical to understanding what takes place during a test. Often you know just by looking at the data if the test is a success or failure. In addition, the ability to overlay several test runs and visually correlate the results gives you the insight necessary to make key decisions. In DIAdem VIEW, you visually inspect your data and draw conclusions by interacting with it in tabular and graphical forms. You use scroll and zoom cursors to identify peaks and features in your data and different cursor options to graphically delete, fit, or copy ranges of data.