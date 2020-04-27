LabVIEW Community Edition Usage Details

Q: “I’m a high school teacher and a LabVIEW advocate – I’ve created some LabVIEW apps to help run some experiments. Can I use the new LabVIEW Community Edition?”

A: Yes. Non-commercial primary/secondary school uses are allowed by the LabVIEW Community Edition licensing.



Q: “I’m a professor teaching an undergraduate signal processing course and I use LabVIEW to demonstrate filtering concepts. I require that my students use LabVIEW for various homework and labs. Should they install and use the Community Edition?”

A: No. As a post-secondary degree granting institution, you should have an Academic Site License with enough seats to cover the class attendance, which also allows students to install/activate on their own computers via the Student Install Option and ensures access to needed modules/toolkits not included in the LabVIEW Community Edition.



Q: “I’m the student president of our college campus biomedical engineering club. We use LabVIEW to design and test new cost-effective devices for developing countries pro-bono. Is this use included in the LabVIEW Community Edition license?

A: Yes. Even though this is being used at a post-secondary degree granting institution, the use is outside of a formal classroom setting, not required as part of a course, and is being used for non-commercial purposes.



Q: “I’m a student at university and we are taught how to use LabVIEW software in the classroom. I like to tinker at home with LabVIEW because it’s fun. Is this use included in the LabVIEW Community Edition license?”

A: Yes. Even though this is being used at a post-secondary degree granting institution, the use is outside of a formal classroom setting and not required as part of a course.

Q: “I’m a student at university and we are taught how to use LabVIEW in the classroom. I’d like to use LabVIEW for homework assignments which I like to do at home, but I can’t get access to the labs on campus to do this homework. Should I use the LabVIEW Community Edition license?”

A: No. Since the use is part of your enrollment in a post-secondary degree granting institution, your University should have an Academic Site License with enough seats to cover the class attendance and that allows students to install/activate on their own computers via the Student Install Option.



Q: “I’m a professional engineer and use LabVIEW as part of my day-to-day role in test software development. I’d like to use LabVIEW on the weekend for fun home projects. Is this use included in the LabVIEW Community Edition license?”

A: Yes, provided the home projects are not connected to any work-related activity.