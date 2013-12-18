Create an Image Containing NI Software Without Activating on Each Computer

Create and clone a master PC image with National Instruments software installed and licensed to deploy to all machines. The installation of software should not require customization; however, two methods are available to ensure software remains licensed on deployed images.



Depending on the license configuration you have implemented at your site, your image will either require activation or use a license server if on a Volume License Agreement. The two methods below explain how to configure licensing that will persist upon deployment.



1. Method 1: Using a Network License Server

You can configure the PC image to check out licenses from a volume license server if your company has a Volume License Agreement with National Instruments. For more information on using a volume license server, see NI Volume License Program. Use the KnowledgeBase article below to enable the use of a volume license server in NI License Manager on your image.



KB 4UAF8N5F : Setting up Volume License Server Access

After deploying the image, the client computers will check out licenses from the volume license server.

Back to Top

2. Method 2: Local Licensing

You can activate local licenses on the PC image so that the license files will remain activated upon deployment of the image. This solution requires generation of a computer ID based on a disk volume serial number rather than a MAC Address. You must request this computer ID from National Instruments. The ability to use this method is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The following KnowledgeBase article outlines how to request a computer ID different from the default computer ID available in NI License Manager.

KB 5GTELLQC: How can I change the hardware used for activation of NI Software?

For more information regarding hardware used for activation, see the Activation FAQ topic, On What Is My Computer ID Based?

You must ensure that the disk volume serial number set during the imaging process always remains the same otherwise licenses will no longer remain activated.

Related Links:

Products & Services: NI Volume License Program

KnowledgeBase 3KPEI86E: Getting Started with NI Volume License Manager

Drivers & Updates: Download NI Volume License Manager

Product & Services: NI Product Activation