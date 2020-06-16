NI Package Builder 20.1 Bug Fixes

Created Jun 16, 2020

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI Package Builder 20.0 and NI Package Builder 20.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Builder 20.1.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
985718

No Prompt to Save when Opening a Preexisting Solution on Top of a New Unsaved Solution

If you open a preexisting saved solution while working on a new solution that has not been saved, the saved solution will open without prompting to save the new solution and discard any unsaved work in the new solution.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 19.0

Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 20.1

Added:

Mar 31, 2020
985720

Error -16523 When Building Packages that Contain TestStand Files that Reference LabVIEW files

Package Builder requires the TestStand 2019 f2 patch to properly support including TestStand sequence files that reference LabVIEW code modules. See the Package Builder reported error for more information.

Workaround:

Install the TestStand 2019 f2 patch, including the TestStand Tools package.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 20.1

Added:

Mar 31, 2020
1037247

Building a Package Causes Error -16048 when the LabVIEW Project File for a Packed Project Library Override Step is Not Included

Including a sequence file with a Packed Project Library (PPL) Override step in a package without including the LabVIEW project file in the package causes Error -16048 "Error occurred during staging in the Package Builder support for TestStand"

Workaround:

Include the LabVIEW Project file in a package in the solution.

Reported Version:

NI Package Builder 20.0

Resolved Version:

NI Package Builder 20.1

Added:

N/A

