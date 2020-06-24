NI-DCPower 20.1 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI-DCPower 20.0 and NI-DCPower 20.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-DCPower 20.1.
At this time, there are no bug fixes to publish.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.