InsightCM 3.7 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of InsightCM 3.6 and InsightCM 3.7, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of InsightCM.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|996929
|
Devices do not terminate OPC UA connection before creating new connection
When the connection between a device and OPC server is lost, the device automatically initiates a new connection but does not close the old connection. This can lead to connection issues with servers that limit the maximum amount of connections.
Workaround:
Reboot the device.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.3
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
Aug 16, 2020
|1003062
|
Variant data corruption prevents device from sending any data
In rare occasions, collected data may be corrupted on the device before it is sent to the InsightCM server. The device will report the following error -386731. Previously, this would prevent the device from sending data again until it was reformatted, but the device now automatically handles the corrupted data.
Workaround:
Format device and redeploy device image.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.1
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
Aug 16, 2020
|1015163
|
User is not warned that data will be lost before changing asset type
When changing the asset type of an asset with previously collected data, the user is not warned that this will lead to deletion of the asset's data.
Workaround:
Do not change the asset type of an asset with previously collected data.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.1
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
Aug 16, 2020
|1078012
|
Uncaught error during waterfall plot manipulation
When manipulating waterfall plots, InsightCM would occasionally report the following error: "Uncaught ax.dtick error:NaN".
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.1
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
N/A
|1100019
|
Properly configured MCSA Motor asset sometimes fails validation
Synchronous speed values could not be set below 360 RPM and 300 RPM for 60 Hz and 50 Hz MCSA motors, respectively.
Workaround:
Edit the Motor (MCSA) asset definition with the InsightCM Console.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.6
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
N/A
|1099393
|
Cannot read property 'Comments' of null when opening comment
Occasionally, opening comments may lead to a server exception.
Workaround:
Reload page.
|
Reported Version:
InsightCM: 3.5
Resolved Version:
InsightCM: 3.7
Added:
N/A
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.