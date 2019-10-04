How Do I Search and Manage Measurement Data with the SystemLink™ TDM DataFinder Module?

As the data you acquire grows exponentially, you and your team may have difficulty finding the data you need quickly. When making data-informed decisions is paramount, the SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module helps you automate the indexing of any type of file across your network for parametric or Google-like searching that scales to large deployments worldwide. Use the SystemLink TDM Data Preparation Add-On to standardize your data and enhance findability, ensure consistency, and prepare data for analysis.