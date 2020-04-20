Home 創新 工業機械 資料記錄 Use a Single Data Logger for All Your Projects

Use a Single Data Logger for Your Electromechanical Test Needs

Using multifunction, modular hardware can help ensure proper test coverage, the flexibility required to meet the latest design requirements, and validate that project costs are within budget.

 

Deliver fast, high-confidence electromechanical design evaluation while managing challenges such as test setup complexity, limited lab space, changing parameters, and finding the right set of tools. Important features for reuse, flexibility, and on-time test include:

 

  • Configuration-based data-logging software to reduce time to first measurement
  • A large selection of sensor and signal I/O with built-in signal conditioning to keep more of the test system on a single vendor platform
  • An open solution for re-use of existing IP and greater flexibility
  • An interactive review of test results for visual inspection and analysis
  • Hardware synchronization and communication through a single cable for simplified setup

Data-Logging Test System for Electromechanical Component Validation

  • CompactDAQ and FieldDAQ hardware use Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology to synchronize measurements across multiple chassis with the same Ethernet cable sending data.
  • FlexLogger™ application software is designed for quick configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems without programming.
  • Export data from Flexlogger software to programs such as Excel, MathWorks MATLAB® software, or other engineering analysis tools.
  • When spreadsheets aren’t enough, DIAdem software helps engineers quickly locate, inspect, analyze, and report on measurement data.

Solution Advantages

  • Maximizes investments by learning one toolchain for both testing and logging

  • Creates custom applications using measurement hardware and configuration-based data-logging software

  • Quickly visualizes and analyzes test data, prepares reports, and compares data across various tests

  • Reduces test reruns due to inaccurate and/or disorganized measurement data

“FlexLogger makes it easier to troubleshoot and verify that the raw data from different sensors is correct before I start my test. This helps shorten test development by saving time typically wasted on redoing configurations.”

–Andy Tarman, Lab Test Engineer, CNH Industrial

