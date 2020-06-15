Leveraging Test and Measurement to Accelerate Success

Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense
Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.
Although many A&D organizations are undertaking digitization efforts, only about three percent have been successful. Learn how a partnership with NI can help you leverage test and test data to increase your chances of success.
Enterprise modernization requires large investments and promises even bigger returns. But is it worth the expenditure?
Test systems and test data aren't always included in digitization projects, which can hinder results. Incorporating test processes and test data is critical to success.