Scheduled Virtual and Classroom Training Courses

|NI offers virtual and classroom training courses so that you can learn with peers who have the same professional interests. To attend one of these virtual or in-person classroom classes, you can purchase training credits and use them to enroll in a class.
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24-Mar-20
|4
|12:30 p.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|30-Mar-20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|21-Apr-20
|4
|12:30 p.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|7-Apr-20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|21-Apr-20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|28-Apr-20
|3
|12:30 p.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|24-Mar-20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|14-Apr-20
|4
|12:30 p.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|28-Apr-20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|2/24/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|4/21/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW NXG 1
|2/10/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW NXG 2
|2/13/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|4/27/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|1/28/20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW NXG Core 2
|4/30/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Performance
|3/23/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Machine Vision
|5/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|4/21/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|United States
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|4/14/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|2/19/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|1/13/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|St. Louis Park
|MO
|United States
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|1/21/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|4/7/20
|3
|12:30 p.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Sound & Vibration
|2/19/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Sound & Vibration
|6/23/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Test Program Development with STS
|3/16/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Transitioning to NXG
|3/9/20
|1
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|2/27/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Columbia
|MD
|United States
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|6/25/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|2/13/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|2/5/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|2/14/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|6/4/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/10/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/24/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Columbus
|OH
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/29/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/10/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/26/20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|1/13/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Bellevue
|WA
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|2/10/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|5/11/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Houston
|TX
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|6/1/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|6/8/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Independence
|OH
|United States
|Embedded Control and Monitoring using LabVIEW
|6/22/20
|5
|08:30 a.m.
|Columbia
|MD
|United States
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|6/2/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|7/5/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/6/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Atlanta
|GA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/6/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Columbia
|MD
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/13/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Louisville
|CO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|St. Louis Park
|MO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/27/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/3/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/27/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/3/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Waukegan
|IL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/10/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Beavercreek
|OH
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/10/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/19/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Apex
|NC
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Houston
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Tucson
|AZ
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/4/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Apex
|NC
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/4/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Centerville
|UT
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/4/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/4/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/11/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/11/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|San Diego
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/1/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/1/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Tampa
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/1/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Atlanta
|GA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/8/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Louisville
|CO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/8/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/8/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Richardson
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Bellevue
|WA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|St. Louis Park
|MO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Houston
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Portland
|OR
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/29/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Tampa
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/9/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Atlanta
|GA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/9/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Columbia
|MD
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/13/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/6/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/8/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/22/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Paramus
|NJ
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/14/20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/30/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/18/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/30/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/6/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/10/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/13/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Beavercreek
|OH
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/18/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Louisville
|CO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/19/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Knoxville
|TN
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Houston
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/16/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/4/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/6/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|La Plata
|MD
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/6/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Los Alamos
|NM
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/7/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Apex
|NC
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/7/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Centerville
|UT
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/14/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Independence
|OH
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/15/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/4/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Centerville
|UT
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/4/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Louisville
|CO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Richardson
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Bellevue
|WA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|St. Louis Park
|MO
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/22/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/25/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Houston
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/25/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Portland
|OR
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/25/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Woburn
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/4/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Melbourne
|FL
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/11/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/24/20
|2
|08:30 a.m.
|Paramus
|NJ
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/11/20
|3
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|5/4/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|McMurray
|PA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/1/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/15/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Santa Clara
|CA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/24/20
|3
|08:30 a.m.
|Marlborough
|MA
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|1/21/20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/30/20
|4
|08:00 a.m.
|Austin
|TX
|United States
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|Architecting Test Systems using TS
|16/6/20
|3 half-days
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|12/5/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|21/04/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|DIAdem Advanced
|23/06/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|DIAdem Basics
|11/2/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|3/3/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|30/3/20
|4 half-days
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00pm
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/4/20
|4 half-days
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|14/04/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|27/4/20
|4 half-days
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|9/6/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|17/03/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/4/20
|3 half-days
|1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|15/4/20
|3 half-days
|1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|12/5/20
|3 half-days
|1:00pm - 5:00pm
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|30/06/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 3
|20/4/20
|4 half-days
|1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 3
|26/05/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 3
|22/6/20
|4 half-days
|1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|24/03/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|Actor-Oriented Design in LabVIEW
|19/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Actor-Oriented Design in LabVIEW
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|22/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|20/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|18/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|21/05/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|21/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|14/05/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Barraux
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|30/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|12/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|27/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|19/03/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|14/05/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|18/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|24/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|5/5/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|29/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|26/03/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|Certification Session-NICZ
|7/2/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|Certification Session-NICZ
|3/6/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|Certified LabVIEW Developer Ex a.m.
|24/01/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Certified LabVIEW Developer Ex a.m.
|28/02/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Certified LabVIEW Developer Ex a.m.
|22/05/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Certified LabVIEW Developer Ex a.m.
|26/06/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|CLA & a.m.p; CLA-R Certification Session
|24/01/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|8/6/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|10/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|18/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|13/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|22/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|25/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|13/07/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|18/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|18/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|11/5/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Barraux
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|20/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|27/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|4/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|11/5/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|3/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|4/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Turkey
|Developing Test Progr a.m.s Using TestStand
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|DIAdem Advanced
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|DIAdem Advanced
|18/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|DIAdem Advanced
|25/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Aachen
|Germany
|DIAdem Advanced
|2/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|DIADEM BASICS
|11/5/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|DIAdem Basics
|18/05/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|DIAdem Basics
|20/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|DIAdem Basics
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Diadem Basics
|27/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|DIAdem Basics
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|DIAdem Basics
|22/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Aachen
|Germany
|DIAdem Basics
|29/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|DIAdem Basics
|18/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|11/5/20
|5
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|25/05/20
|5
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|20/01/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|27/01/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|3/2/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|17/02/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|29/06/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|29/06/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|27/01/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|22/06/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|FlexRIO
|18/06/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|High Throughput FPGA
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|HIL Fund a.m.entals Using NI VeriStand
|4/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|20/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|7/5/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|27/01/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|LABVIEW CORE 1
|3/2/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Core 1
|17/02/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24/02/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|LABVIEW CORE 1
|11/5/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Core 1
|25/05/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW Core 1
|15/01/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|LAUSANNE
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 1
|13/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|13/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|13/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|13/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 1
|20/01/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 1
|27/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hannover
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|27/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|LabVIEW Core 1
|3/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Dresden
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Solna
|Sweden
|LabVIEW Core 1
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|H a.m.burg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Diegem
|Belgium
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Aachen
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Solna
|Sweden
|LabVIEW Core 1
|18/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 1
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Nürnberg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Dortmund
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|3/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|3/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|8/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 1
|8/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Diegem
|Belgium
|LabVIEW Core 1
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|H a.m.burg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|22/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|22/06/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 1
|22/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|LabVIEW Core 1
|29/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 1
|29/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Toulouse
|Midi-Pyrénées
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Villeurbanne
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Villeurbanne
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|LabVIEW Core 1
|13/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|20/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 1
|27/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Tunis
|Tunisia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Las Rozas
|Spain
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|18/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Arrasate
|Spain
|LabVIEW Core 1
|8/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/7/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/9/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Saudi Arabia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|3/9/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/11/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Turkey
|LabVIEW Core 1
|4/12/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Saudi Arabia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|30/01/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|LABVIEW CORE 2
|6/2/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/02/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW Core 2
|27/02/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|LABVIEW CORE 2
|14/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Core 2
|28/05/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 2
|23/01/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 2
|30/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hannover
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|30/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|12/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Dublin
|Ireland
|LabVIEW Core 2
|13/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Dresden
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|13/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Solna
|Sweden
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 2
|27/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|27/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|H a.m.burg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|27/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Diegem
|Belgium
|LabVIEW Core 2
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Aachen
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Solna
|Sweden
|LabVIEW Core 2
|21/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 2
|28/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Nürnberg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|28/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Dortmund
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|8/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Core 2
|11/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 2
|11/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Diegem
|Belgium
|LabVIEW Core 2
|18/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|H a.m.burg
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|25/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|25/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Stuttgart
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Villeurbanne
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|LabVIEW Core 2
|28/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Villeurbanne
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|23/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|30/01/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Tunis
|Tunisia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|17/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Las Rozas
|Spain
|LabVIEW Core 2
|9/4/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|15/04/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Saudi Arabia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|16/04/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Turkey
|LabVIEW Core 2
|18/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|21/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Arrasate
|Spain
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|11/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|18/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|9/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/12/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Saudi Arabia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|3/12/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 2
|20/01/20
|9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|LAUSANNE
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 3
|20/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Core 3
|25/05/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|LabVIEW Core 3
|27/01/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 3
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 3
|17/02/20
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Core 3
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 3
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Core 3
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Core 3
|29/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Villeurbanne
|Rhône-Alpes
|France
|LabVIEW Core 3
|17/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|LabVIEW Core 3
|19/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 3
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Arrasate
|Spain
|LabVIEW Core 3
|17/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Core 3
|10/2/20
|9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|LAUSANNE
|Switzerland
|LabVIEW Datenerfassung und Signalkonditionierung
|22/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|3/6/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|26/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|6/7/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|20/04/20
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|8/6/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|15/06/20
|3
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|18/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|2/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW NXG Core 2
|11/6/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Praha
|Praha 11 - Chodov
|Czech Republic
|LabVIEW NXG Core 2
|18/06/20
|2
|8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|LabVIEW Object-Oriented Progr a.m.ming System Design
|28/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|LabVIEW Performance
|12/3/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabVIEW Performance
|6/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|LabWindows/CVI Core 1
|25/05/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|LabWindows/CVI Core 2
|28/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Machine Vision
|3/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Machine Vision
|10/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Machine Vision
|4/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|13/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|17/02/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|25/06/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|8/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Milan
|Italy
|NI Certification
|18/06/20
|1
|10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
|Arrasate
|Spain
|NI Certification
|21/02/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Baden
|Switzerland
|NI Certification
|28/02/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|NI Certification
|5/6/20
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Kraków
|Poland
|NI Certification
|12/6/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Budapest
|Hungary
|NI Certification
|7/2/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|NI Certification
|5/6/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|NI Certification
|8/5/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|NI Certification
|5/6/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|NI Certification
|30/01/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|NI Certification
|27/02/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|NI Certification
|28/05/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|NI Certification
|25/06/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|NI Certification
|7/2/20
|1
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|NI Veristand Fund a.m.entals
|15/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|München
|Germany
|Object-Oriented Design and Progr a.m.ming in LabVIEW
|14/05/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|Object-oriented Design and Progr a.m.ming Using LabVIEW
|6/5/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Colombes
|Ile-de-France
|France
|Veristand Fund a.m.entals
|22/06/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Newbury
|Berkshire
|UK
|VeriStand Fund a.m.entals
|24/02/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
|Bangalore
|Karnataka
|India
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|Architecting TestStand Systems Using TestStand
|10/6/20
|4
|12.00 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Developing TestStand Programs Using TestStand
|5/19/20
|4
|12.00 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/3/20
|4
|12.00 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 1
|4/7/20
|4
|12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/4/20
|4
|12.00 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 2
|4/14/20
|4
|12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|LabVIEW Core 3
|4/20/20
|4
|12.00 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. (AEST)
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Course Name
|Start Date
|Duration (Days)
|Start Time
|City
|State
|Country
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|7/1/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Advanced Architectures in LabVIEW
|11/4/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|5/28/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|9/1/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|2/20/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|2/3/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|12/3/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|5/14/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Manila
|Manila
|Philippines
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|6/25/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand
|6/25/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Melbourne
|Melbourne
|Australia
|Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand 2
|6/4/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW
|5/7/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW
|5/21/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|2/25/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|6/22/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|7/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|8/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|9/10/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|10/15/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|11/12/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|12/10/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|1/9/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course
|1/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course v2016
|2/3/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course v2016
|2/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using DAQmx and LabVIEW Course v2016
|6/11/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|1/9/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Beijing
|Beijing
|China
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|2/17/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|2/27/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shenzhen
|Guangdong
|China
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|6/11/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|12/3/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|Data Acquisition Using NI-DAQmx and LabVIEW
|5/3/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Manila
|Manila
|Philippines
|Data Acquisition Using NIDAQmx and LabVIEW
|6/4/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|Data Acquisition Using NIDAQmx and LabVIEW
|5/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Melbourne
|Melbourne
|Australia
|Data Acquisition Using NIDAQmx and LabVIEW
|1/6/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Developing Machine Vision Systems with Vision Builder AI
|1/28/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/18/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|5/18/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/17/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shenzhen
|Guangdong
|China
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/1/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/26/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|2/17/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|9/3/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Manila
|Manila
|Philippines
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/22/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|6/22/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Melbourne
|Melbourne
|Australia
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand
|5/18/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Developing Test Programs Using TestStand 1
|2/5/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|DIAdem Advanced
|1/9/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|DIAdem Advanced
|1/22/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|DIAdem Advanced
|9/1/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|DIAdem Basics
|1/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|DIAdem Basics
|8/26/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|DIAdem Basics
|10/14/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|DIAdem Basics
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|DIAdem Basics (Ver. 2017) _2018기준 최신버전
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|DIAdem Basics (Ver. 2017) _2018기준 최신버전
|6/1/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|1/6/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shenzhen
|Guangdong
|China
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|2/17/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|6/8/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|12/2/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|8/6/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|6/22/20
|5
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|2/17/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|5/11/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|2/17/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|6/15/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|9/7/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|9/14/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|10/26/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Embedded Control and Monitoring Using LabVIEW
|12/7/20
|5
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|2/17/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|6/9/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|1/30/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|2/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|10/1/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Connectivity
|12/17/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/7/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/14/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/4/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/26/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/18/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/13/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/1/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/13/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/17/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Brisbane
|Brisbane
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/13/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/25/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Adelaide
|Adelaide
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/25/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/6/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Perth
|Perth
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/8/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/8/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Busan
|Haeundaegu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/3/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/17/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/24/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/6/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/25/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/25/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/3/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/10/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Busan
|Haeundaegu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/24/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/14/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|1/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/3/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|2/17/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/11/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|5/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/1/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|6/15/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|7/6/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|8/24/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|9/1/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|9/7/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|9/7/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|9/23/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/5/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|10/19/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|11/9/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|12/2/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|12/2/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 1
|12/14/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/20/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/12/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/19/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/12/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/19/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/9/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/16/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/21/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/16/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 2
|9/1/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Penang
|Penang
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/16/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/20/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Manila
|Manila
|Philippines
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/2/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Brisbane
|Brisbane
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/13/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/14/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/14/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/28/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Adelaide
|Adelaide
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/28/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Auckland
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Perth
|Perth
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/16/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/30/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/6/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Busan
|Haeundaegu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/10/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/18/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/28/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/18/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/22/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Daejeon
|Seogu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/29/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|1/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|2/25/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|5/14/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/4/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|6/22/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|7/9/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|7/20/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|8/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|9/7/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|9/14/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|10/8/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|10/15/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|11/12/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|11/12/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 2
|12/17/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|1/13/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/24/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|5/26/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/16/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/19/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 3
|5/13/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Beijing
|Beijing
|China
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/8/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/3/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Bangkok
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/4/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Kuala Lumpur
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|LabVIEW Core 3
|5/27/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Manila
|Manila
|Philippines
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Melbourne
|Melbourne
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/24/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Sydney
|Sydney
|Australia
|LabVIEW Core 3
|1/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/17/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 3
|5/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 3
|6/17/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Core 3
|1/14/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|4/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|7/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Nagoya
|Aichi
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|9/28/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|10/19/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Core 3
|12/7/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning
|2/11/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning
|6/2/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW FPGA
|2/5/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW FPGA
|6/22/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW FPGA Module
|2/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW FPGA Module
|5/5/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW FPGA Module
|6/9/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|1/7/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|5/25/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Beijing
|Beijing
|China
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|1/6/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|5/7/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|1/23/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|2/27/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|6/4/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|8/24/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|9/28/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Instrument Control
|11/16/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision Image Processing
|1/27/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision Image Processing course
|7/13/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision Image Processing course
|9/23/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision Image Processing course
|10/19/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision Image Processing course
|11/9/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision & Image Processing
|2/12/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Machine Vision & Image Processing
|6/22/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Machine Vision & Image Processing
|2/3/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|2/20/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|2/25/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|5/14/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|5/19/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|2/26/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|5/13/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|5/25/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shenzhen
|Guangdong
|China
|LabVIEW Machine Vision and Image Processing
|11/3/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Singapore
|LabVIEW NXG Core 1
|5/18/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW NXG Core 2
|6/8/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Performance
|1/13/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Performance
|5/5/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Hsinchu
|Hsinchu
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Performance
|2/24/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|LabVIEW Performance
|2/10/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Performance
|6/15/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Performance
|2/6/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Performance
|9/1/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Performance
|11/4/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|LabVIEW Performance
|12/15/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|LabVIEW Real-Time 1
|1/20/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Real-Time 1
|1/6/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Real-Time 1
|5/28/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|LabVIEW Real-Time 2
|6/15/20
|3
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|LabVIEW Real-Time 2
|1/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Managing software engineering in LabVIEW
|5/11/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Managing Software Engineering in LabVIEW
|6/18/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Managing software engineering in LabVIEW course
|2/13/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Object-oriented design and programming in LabVIEW
|2/11/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Object-oriented design and programming in LabVIEW
|5/21/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Taipei
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|5/11/20
|2
|9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Object-Oriented Design and Programming in LabVIEW
|6/11/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Object-oriented design and programming in LabVIEW
|10/26/20
|2
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Test Code Module Development with STS
|6/3/20
|2.5
|"13:30-17:30 first day
|9:30-17:30 other days"
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|Test Program Development with STS
|6/1/20
|2.5
|9:30-17:30 (9:30-12:00 last day)
|Shanghai
|Shanghai
|China
|TestStand
|7/6/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Osaka
|Osaka
|Japan
|TestStand
|11/18/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Tokyo
|Minato-ku
|Japan
|Transitioning to LabVIEW NXG
|1/28/20
|1
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|VeriStand Fundamentals
|5/25/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|VeriStand Fundamentals (=Simulation & Veristand)
|2/24/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Wireless Prototyping Fundamentals 2.0
|5/11/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea
|Wireless Prototyping Fundamentals 2.0
|1/20/20
|3
|9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Seoul
|Gangnamgu
|Korea