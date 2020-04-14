Enable Every Engineer
Many of us are facing the challenges of remote working. We want to do everything we can to help you have the tools and resources available to do your job—wherever that may be.
Currently, all NI production sites are open and receiving, producing, and delivering goods. At this time, we have sufficient capacity to meet all our normal service level agreements for order fulfilment, shipping, and repair, and we are working closely with our suppliers to minimize disruption to your business.
This is a time for coming together. Our account and technical support teams are ready to support you virtually. Please contact us if you need assistance.
All our online training courses are free so that you can brush up on your software skills. This offer is not just for customers but for the global engineering community. Learn more
Keep developing wherever you are working with complimentary trials of NI software to aid your productivity without delay. Learn more
Take advantage of free LabVIEW WebVI cloud hosting for six months using SystemLink Cloud. You can access data and control applications remotely. Learn more
For most software licenses, you can install and activate NI software for use on a home machine when you're working remotely.
Collaborate with tens of thousands of your peers to solve any problem you can imagine.
Last updated: April 14, 2020