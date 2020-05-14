Real-Time and HiL Simulation with ITI SimulationX, NI VeriStand and NI LabVIEW

Partner webcast with ITI GmbH

This webcast demonstrates the creation and calculation of real-time capable simulation models of electrical vehicles with the tools SimulationX and VeriStand. Two example models designed to run on a real-time target with VeriStand are explained.

The first, easy example model is a PID-controlled hydraulic cylinder. We demonstrate how a ready to use dll-file for VeriStand can be generated with the easy to use Code Export Wizard in SimulationX and how this model dll-file is integrated in VeriStand. After that we describe a more complex example which is a HIL-simulation of a 1:10 RC-Buggy. The multi domain modeling concept of SimulationX is explained with the help of the chassis suspension system (3D-multibody model), the powertrain (1D rotatory model) and the motor together with the battery (electrical models). A FPGA program generated with LabVIEW decodes the remote control signals.

Finally we show the control and visualization possibilities of VeriStand and SimulationX during real-time simulation.

Webcast contents: