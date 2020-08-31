主页 创新 半导体 实验室特性分析和验证 Achieve Lab-Grade RFFE Validation Results with Production Test Speed

Engineers working on RF front ends for wideband standards, like 5G and Wi-Fi 6, must validate new RF front-end devices over more frequency bands, carrier-aggregated scenarios, and increasingly complex modulation schemes. With markets demanding greater efficiency and linearity, engineers need to validate design performance with the latest digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms and tightly synchronized envelope tracking (ET) configurations in 50- and non-50 Ω environments.

 

A solution for fast and accurate validation of wideband RF front-end devices must meet the following requirements:

  • Unify high-bandwidth analog and RF generation and analysis, precision DC measurements, and digital control of your device under test (DUT)
  • Ensure tight synchronization and triggering
  • Incorporate state-of-the-art digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms with ease of configuration
  • Simplify interactive measurements and automated validation sequences with powerful software

RF Front-End Validation Reference Architecture

  • Configure and deploy integrated and tightly synchronized test benches that deliver precision RF, DC, and analog waveform measurements with fast digital DUT control in a compact setup.
  • Bring up new devices rapidly and move quickly to interactive validation with the RFIC Test Software, purpose-built for power amplifier (PA) measurements.
  • Observe DUT performance under the latest DPD algorithms, such as NanoSemi’s dual-band linearization.
  • Incorporate with ease your own custom MATLAB® software DPD algorithms , or use built-in approaches, like memory polynomial DPD.
  • Deploy extensive validation sequences rapidly with the Automation Wizard, a large collection of example code and ready-to-run, open-source reference test sequences.

Solution Advantages

  • Improved workflow, from manual bring-up to interactive validation to extensive automation

  • Ability to sweep more parametric conditions without extending test times and bench size

  • Integrated support for Focus Microwaves’ fundamental tuners

  • Built-in, state-of-the-art NanoSemi DPD and custom MATLAB DPD algorithm support

  • Simplified test automation

"Our engineering teams looked at all the things that were slowing down our characterization process in the lab, and RF measurements using traditional instruments were the most time consuming. By adopting PXI, we were able to significantly improve test throughput without sacrificing measurement quality.”

Ben Thomas, Director, Mobile 5G Business Development, Qorvo

Build Your Solution with the NI Ecosystem

NI提供了各种集成解决方案可供选择，满足您特定应用的需求。​您可以将系统集成工作完全交给公司内部的集成团队，也可寻求NI以及遍布全球的NI合作伙伴的帮助，获取完整的系统解决方案。

NI合作伙伴网络

NI合作伙伴网络是一个由领域专家、应用专家和整体测试开发专家组成的全球社区，与NI紧密合作，全力满足工程界的需求。NI合作伙伴包含了解决方案提供商、系统集成商、顾问、产品开发人员以及服务和销售渠道专家，他们在诸多行业和应用领域都有着丰富的经验，值得您信赖。

RFFE Validation Solution Brochure

Discover how NI's RFFE Validation reference solution helps you configure an integrated and tightly synchronized bench to bring up new wideband RF front-ends and perform interactive validation - no programming required.  Learn how you can then transition smoothly onto fully  automated measurement sequences for extensive device characterization.

