VeriStand 2019 R3 Bug Fixes

|917174
|703891
Cannot Import a LabVIEW Model for Linux With Nested Clusters as an Import into VeriStand
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|917199
|468712
VeriStand May Select a DAQ Card With Slow Background Conversion Mode Enabled as the Chassis Master Timing Device
If it is the first DAQ device listed in the system definition, VeriStand will use a DAQ card (like a PXIe-4353) with Slow Background Conversion mode enabled as the master timing card. VeriStand will try this even if there are other DAQ cards running without Slow Background Conversion enabled.
Workaround: Add the DAQ card that you want to use as the master timing source to the system definition before adding the Slow Background Conversion DAQ card. If both cards are already in the system definition, remove the Slow Background Conversion enabled card and add it again.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|917322
|672996
Frequency Channels for Counter Inputs Read an Incorrectly Scaled Value
The scaling on frequency channels with counter input modules is inaccurate. The channel value in VeriStand will depend on the number of read frequency channels.
Workaround: Apply a custom scale that reads the correct value. This scale should be: Channel Value / (Number of frequency channels + 1)
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|918271
|402293
Model Files Imported to VeriStand With Vector Channels Appear as Nx1 Rather Than 1xN
Model files imported to VeriStand with vector channels appear as Nx1 rather than 1xN. This makes it impossible to map to the channel correctly.
Workaround: Use the Channel Mappings dialog to import from a text file.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|934304
|372874
Building a LabVIEW Model for VeriStand Fails if the Controls or Indicators Have Identical Names
When building a VI into a model for VeriStand, the build process will fail if any of the indicators or controls have identical names.
Workaround: Use different names for the controls and indicators that will become the model's inports and outports.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|959542
Cannot Deploy XNET to Windows in VeriStand 2019 and 2019 R2
Deploying XNET to Windows will result in a connection error due to the NI-XNET.vi not being executable. You will receive a warning related to NIVeriStand_DataServices.dll.
Workaround: Without closing the project, deploy to Phar Lap first and then deploy to Windows.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
|959560
Cannot Deploy Embedded Data Logger to Windows in VeriStand 2019 and 2019 R2
Deploying the Embedded Data Logger to Windows will result in a connection error due to the Embedded Data Logger RT Driver.vi not being executable. You will receive a warning related to NIVeriStand_DataServices.dll.
Workaround: Without closing the project, deploy to Phar Lap first and then deploy to Windows.
Reported Version:
Resolved Version: