This document contains the LabVIEW 2020 Model Interface Toolkit known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW 2020 Model Interface Toolkit. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1015885
|
Deploying a LabVIEW Model Containing Array Inports, Outports or Parameters to a Linux RT Target Results in Error
Description:
If a LabVIEW model has array inports, outports or parameters, and the "Maintain as vector channel" option is enabled, deploying to a Linux Real-Time target will results in a size mismatch error. If the array of cluster with an array is an inport or outport, the error is -307702. For parameters, the error is -307728.
Workaround:
In the Tools>>Options menu of the Generate Model from VI Settings dialog , select (Legacy) Use Nx1 Vectors.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Model Interface Toolkit 2020
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
May 6, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
Explore Support Content and Product Documentation
Ask the NI Community
Request Support from an Engineer
A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country