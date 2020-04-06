FlexLogger 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

Created Apr 6, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2020 R1 and FlexLogger 2020 R2, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R2.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
958021

Built-In CJC Not Selectable for PXIe-4302/3

For the PXIe-4302 and PXIe-4303 modules, the option to select the Built-In CJC, which is provided by the terminal block, is not available. 

Workaround:

There is no option to select the Built-In CJC, but you can still select and configure a constant CJC Source.

Reported Version:

FlexLogger: 2020 R1

Resolved Version:

FlexLogger:2020 R2

Added:

Jan 17, 2020

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).