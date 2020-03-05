This document contains the Callibration Executive 5.1 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of Callibration Executive 5.1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|208070
|677002
|
Procedure Throws Error or Terminates When a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 DMM Is Used
PXIe-408x digital multimeters are not compatible with several Calibration Executive procedures for which a PXI-407x digital multimeter is recommended as an instrument standard. For more information and a list of procedures, refer to the Calibration Executive Help topic "DMM Instrument Standard Considerations."
Workaround:
Do not substitute a PXIe-4080/4081/4082 in a procedure in which a PXI-4070/4071/4072 DMM is recommended.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 4.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 3, 2020
|208079
|677937
|
PXIe-5840 Self Calibration Runs out of Memory on 32-Bit Operating Systems
The PXIe-5840 device driver has known memory limitations that can cause issues during self calibration on a 32-bit operating system. Refer to the "Self-Calibration Memory Issue on 32-bit Operating System" section in the PXIe-5840 procedure help for further details.
Workaround:
Run the PXIe-5840 procedure in Calibration Executive on a 64-bit operating system to avoid a memory issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 4.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 3, 2020
|208119
|665119
|
Report Generator Crashes When Compiling Large Files in Microsoft Word and Excel Formats
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 3.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 3, 2020
|208068
|643618
|
Report Generator Crashes When Compiling a Large File in PDF Format
The report generator fails while compiling a large PDF file if the CPU does not have enough memory available to generate the report.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Calibration Executive 3.6
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 3, 2020