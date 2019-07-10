Home Shop Electronic Test and Instrumentation What is ATE Core Configurations?

What Are ATE Core Configurations?

ATE Core Configurations streamline the design, procurement, assembly, and deployment of rack-based automated test systems through standardized mechanical, power, and safety system infrastructure. These off-the-shelf systems reduce lead times and simplify standardization and global deployment.

Complete Test Systems Delivered

ATE Core Configurations streamline the procurement of automated test systems by keeping costs and timelines in control with expedited delivery of preassembled systems from a single vendor. Reduce the cost of multiple purchase orders and ship anywhere in the world with an IEC 61010-01 compliant tester.

Featured Content

With ATE Core Configurations, you can build an automated test system with core mechanical, power, and safety infrastructure.

You know your core infrastructure but what else do you need to build your own test system? Read through NI's recommendations in the Fundamentals of Building a Test System.

NI rack-mounted power supplies and loads provide the robust power test capabilities needed for production test in a rack-mountable format.

Hardware Services

Service Program Options

Every ATE Core Configurations purchase includes the following services:

  • One-year warranty for basic repair coverage
  • Calibration in adherence to NI specifications prior to shipment
  • Basic assembly and functional test
  • 30-day technical support trial*

 

NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.

 

*You can extend your access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.

Related Products