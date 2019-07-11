How Do I Use LabWindows™/CVI™ to Set Up Tests for Characterizing Electronic Devices?

LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C development environment that helps you validate your wide range of electronic devices faster with the flexibility to connect to virtually any instrument, quickly design custom UIs and use premade analysis libraries.
With LabWindows/CVI, you can quickly create code for your validation testing while having the flexibility to cover a large test range with a consistent development approach. By seamlessly integrating with the hardware you need and quickly designing project specific UIs, you gain the flexibility to create custom tests that meet your requirements. When developing your project, use the built-in analysis & signal processing libraries to efficiently use your time.
LabWindows/CVI seamlessly integrates NI DAQ hardware and PXI modular instruments for data acquisition and control, featuring built-in libraries and measurement tools. It also simplifies 3rd party instrument connectivity with access to thousands of drivers including APIs, documentation, and examples.
LabWindows/CVI provides you with the tools and components to create customizable user interfaces intended for automated test and automated measurement applications. With drag and drop features, you can easily customize the UI components in your project.
LabWindows/CVI provides a library of advanced analysis and signal processing functions to generate, modify and process data, as well as tools to condition signals such as windowing, filtering, transforms, and more. It also provides tools for performing algebra, curve fitting, and complex operations.