Future-Proof ADAS HIL Test for Maximum Reliability

To achieve reliability and safety levels of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with short time frames and limited budget, engineers are moving towards increased simulation and lab test to run more test cases and scenarios. A unified toolchain designed for interoperability with environmental simulation tools, record and replay systems, and a variety of best-in-class I/O for integrating ADAS sensors streamlines the development of ADAS hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and sensor fusion test system to:
Develop faster by leveraging work across design and validation through NI’s toolchain to perform reliable test at each stage.
Integrate simulation from your choice of modeling software and inject signals from different sources for a maximum interoperability of test tools.
Maximize test coverage by running more test cases and scenarios in lab and simulation, and decide which tests must be performed on the road.
Keep requirements from outgrowing your test capability with NI’s range of I/O for cameras, buses, radar, and other ADAS sensors.
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.
The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
