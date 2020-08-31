Home Support Software Product Life Cycle Policies

NI software products have standard life cycle policies that define release frequency and support. There are three life cycle phases for our software products.

09.01.2020

Support Available in Software Life Cycle Phases

 

Support Type Life Cycle Phase
Current Release Mainstream Support Extended Support
Online technical support, including KnowledgeBase online forums, documentation, and more      
Access to paid technical support programs, including the NI Support-Only Service Program and Standard Service     2
Paid upgrade assistance      
Hardware Support1: Current device driver distributions continue to install support     2
Software service packs/maintenance releases (scheduled updates and fixes)  
Software patches at NI discretion (off-cycle fixes)3      
Product available for purchase   Upon request 2

 

 

1For more information about supported hardware and drivers, refer to the product readme, available on the download page. Device driver distributions are tested on the most current version of the specific LabVIEW release.

 

2Available only through long-term service contract.

 

3Contact your local field representative for availability.

 

Phone and Web Support

 

Product Versions Supported

LabVIEW

Refer to LabVIEW life cycle dates

LabWindows™/CVI

Refer to LabWindows/CVI life cycle dates

Measurement Studio

Refer to Measurement Studio life cycle dates

TestStand

Refer to TestStand life cycle dates

DIAdem

Refer to DIAdem life cycle dates

Requirements Gateway

Version 1.0 and later

Switch Executive

Version 3.5 and later

Lookout1

Version 5.0 and later

Calibration Executive

Version 3.3.2 and later

DASYLab

Version 5.0 and later

VeriStand

Refer to VeriStand life cycle dates

Modules, Toolkits, and Drivers

Refer to the life cycle policies for relevant products shown above.

 

1Lookout support is not offered over the phone.

Life Cycle Assistance

If you have questions about NI product life cycle policies or have specific questions about a product’s life cycle status, contact us. NI is committed to providing the right level of life cycle support for your needs.

 

