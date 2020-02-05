NI CompactRIO 19.6 and Drivers Bug Fixes

949318

Firmware Update when Bitfile Downloaded to Memory Can Cause Unrecoverable Error or Failed Software Installation An unrecoverable error due to Safe Mode corruption can occur when updating firmware on certain RIO targets if a large bitfile is currently in flash memory. In some cases, the firmware update is successful and there is no unrecoverable error, but software installation on the target will fail. This issue only occurs in RIO targets with a Xilinx Zynq FPGA chip that have a large bitfile downloaded to flash memory. Note: This is not the only cause of an unrecoverable error on RIO targets with Xilinx Zynq FPGA chips.

Workaround: If the RIO status light shows an unrecoverable error (continuous flashing), contact National Instruments Technical Support and reference this Known Issue to receive the recovery instructions. If the firmware update is successful but the RIO is unable to install software, recover in one of the following ways: Revert to the older firmware version

Enable SSHD and manually remove the lvbitx file that was downloaded to memory in the /boot partition To prevent this issue in the future: Erase the bitfile from flash memory before updating firmware

Update to NI CompactRIO 19.6 and Drivers