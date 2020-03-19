The Test Program Development with STS Course delivers hands-on training for setting up and using a Semiconductor Test System (STS) to communicate with a device under test (DUT). The course will follow the typical semiconductor test workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test engineer will be able to use STS tester resources interactively to create, modify, execute, and debug test programs with pre-existing code modules to collect test data and test time reports.