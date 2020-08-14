Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

This lesson introduces TestStand, the role of test management software, and the benefits of using TestStand to develop your test applications.

This lesson describes the steps involved in creating a test sequence to implement a basic test.

This lesson discusses various built-in TestStand features that you can use to identify and fix problems in a test sequence.

This lesson describes techniques for modifying a test sequence to execute differently based on test conditions or settings.

This lesson describes several ways to improve the modularity and reusability of your test code to avoid code duplication.

This lesson introduces report generation and database logging. You learn how to use built-in TestStand features to customize the data that is reported or logged.

This lesson describes how you can configure a test sequence to test multiple UUTs.

This lesson introduces parallel testing to improve test throughput and describes how you can synchronize execution of parallel test steps.

