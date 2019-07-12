Improve Run-Time Performance with NI LabWindows™/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit

Enabling Execution Profiling

You can enable profiling in LabWindows/CVI through the Build Options dialog box in LabWindows/CVI and use the CVIProfSetCurrentThreadProfiling function in the Utility Library. When running an application that has been configured for profiling, LabWindows/CVI creates a .cvip file containing profile information that you can then view as flattened, threaded, or call tree form in the Profile Viewer. To enable profiling, use the CVIProfSetCurrentThreadProfiling function to set profiling on each thread in your application and select one of the following options from the Profiling option of the Build Options dialog box:

User functions - Profiles only user-defined functions. These are functions that you define in source files.

User functions and other calls - Profiles user-defined functions and calls to all other functions. For example, calls to other functions might include calls to LabWindows/CVI functions, Win32 API functions, and so on. These other calls are dimmed in the Profile Viewer.

LabWindows/CVI creates a .cvip file at run time, which contains profiling information you can then analyze in the Profile Viewer.

Loading an Execution Profile

You can choose from three options to view the execution profile information that was created at run time:

Automatically launch the Profile Viewer with the .cvip file loaded by enabling the Launch Viewer after profiling the option in the Profiler Settings dialog box. You can launch the Profiler Settings dialog box by selecting Options»Profiler Settings in the Profile Viewer.

Open the .cvip file you want to analyze by selecting File»Open in the Profile Viewer.

Drag and drop the .cvip file into the Profile Viewer.





Analyzing an Execution Profile

After loading the .cvip file in the Profile Viewer, you can select from three views: