Test Cellular and Connectivity Standards with One System

Test system engineers constantly manage change requests from in-flux designs, address a large mix of I/O to cover requirements, and (hopefully) automate the final test system to improve productivity, all while keeping the design moving through to production. 

 

Focus more on design test challenges and less on test system challenges with a wireless test platform that includes:

 

  • An open, software-centric approach to system design for the customization and automation of large, mixed-I/O test systems

  • Reliable and repeatable verification for adherence to regulatory or internal compliance standards

  • Long-term system maintenance so updates to old designs can be validated with less rework

  • A software defined radio (SDR) architecture with RF instrument class performance to test a variety of cellular and wireless standards in a smaller footprint 

  • Integrated processing, timing, and synchronization for smaller benchtop footprint

Wireless Standards Validation Test System for Connected Electronics

  • Build a test system with a smaller footprint using PXI systems that combine modular instrumentation and signal I/O with timing and synchronization in a single chassis.

  • Test a variety of cellular and connectivity standards with the PXI Vector Signal Transceiver (VST), which combines an SDR architecture with RF instrument class performance in a single PXI module.

  • Build, deploy, and automate your test system with TestStand test management software.

  • Control third-party instruments, program NI measurement hardware, and generate custom test reports with LabVIEW systems engineering software.

  • Combine COTS convenience with DIY flexibility with the configuration-based workflows of NI’s application software for wireless design and test.

Solution Advantages

  • Manages change with a focus on hardware integration

  • Reduces programming time with more consistent APIs across measurement instrumentation

  • Maximizes performance with instruments, signal I/O, and computer control connected over PXI’s high-speed, low-latency communication bus

  • Provides the ability to install with a smaller footprint (or less rack-space) with modular instruments installed in a chassis instead of box instruments stacked on shelves

"Using the software-designed PXI Vector Signal Transceiver and the [WLAN Test Toolkit], we improved test speeds by more than 200 times compared to traditional rack-and-stack instruments while significantly improving test coverage."

–Doug Johnson, Qualcomm Atheros

Build Your Solution with the NI Ecosystem

NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.

NI Alliance Partner Network

The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.

Services and Support

NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.

Wireless Standards Validation Test Solution Brochure

Learn about NI software and hardware for multi-standard wireless design validation.

A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.