NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines

Effective Date: January 23, 2020
"NI" refers to National Instruments and all of its subsidiaries, business units, and divisions worldwide. "NI Trademarks" refers specifically to NI registered and non-registered trademarks and service marks in the United States and other countries, including, but not limited to, the following:
"Guidelines" refers to the specific instructions for the use of NI Trademarks in Section 4 of this NI Trademarks & Logo Guidelines. Other names, logos, icons, and marks identifying NI products and services referenced herein, including all marks preceded by "NI," are either trademarks or registered trademarks or service marks of NI and may not be used without the prior written permission of NI. The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world-wide basis. Other product and company names listed on the NI Web site or in printed materials are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
So long as you comply with the Guidelines in Section 4, you may mention NI Trademarks for the sole purpose of making appropriate nominative fair use references necessary to identify NI and the corresponding NI products and services to the extent that they cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark, if you ensure that, in doing so, no impression is created that you, or any of your goods or services, are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI. Any mention or display of any NI Trademarks that is not in accordance with the Guidelines in Section 4 is not considered by NI to be fair use and is not permitted by NI.
If you are an author or a publisher, you may make an appropriate nominative fair use reference to an NI Trademark in the publication to the extent necessary to identify an NI product or service because the publication is about that product or service and the product or service cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark. NI Trademarks should not be featured in the title of the publication, and the Guidelines in Section 4 should be followed. It is the position of NI that the featuring of an NI trademark or service mark in the title of a publication could amount to use of the trademark or service mark as part of the name of your product (i.e., your publication), and could suggest or imply that you or your publication is affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI, so that it is not an appropriate nominative fair use reference. For example, a book about how to test a widget using National Instruments LabVIEW™ software should not be entitled "The LabVIEW Widget Testing Book" or even "The LabVIEW™ Widget Testing Book." A more appropriate title would be "Widget Testing using LabVIEW™ Software," ensuring that "LabVIEW" is not emphasized in distinctive or large font or type, or otherwise prominently featured, and ensuring that an attribution statement attributing the LabVIEW trademark to National Instruments and disclaiming any authorization, approval, endorsement or sponsorship of the book by NI, is included. For books and other publications, an appropriate statement would be as follows (if identified by NI as a service mark, replace the word "trademark" with "service mark"):
"[identify National Instruments trademarks or service marks mentioned] are trademarks of National Instruments. This publication is independent of National Instruments, which is not affiliated with the publisher or the author, and does not authorize, sponsor, endorse or otherwise approve this publication"
NI sometimes permits the use of certain of its logos on a case-by-case basis for specific purposes. If NI approves of your request, you will be notified by email and provided with the terms and conditions applicable to the permission. Whether or not to grant any permission, and if so, on what terms and conditions, is in the sole discretion of NI. Upon your acceptance of the terms and conditions prescribed by NI, the permission will be granted and you will be provided with access to the necessary artwork and other materials as determined by NI.
If you desire to display a particular logo, you may request permission to display that logo by sending an email to brand@ni.com, and by providing any requested information to NI.
[Trademark] is a trademark of National Instruments. Neither [insert your name], nor any software programs or other goods or services offered by [insert your name], are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by National Instruments.
If you have questions concerning these Guidelines, or want to request permission to display a logo identified in Section 3 above, contact:
Please note that this document and the above Guidelines do not constitute legal advice, and neither NI nor any of its employees, agents or attorneys is acting as your attorney. You are encouraged to consult with your own attorney with regard to the matters that are the subject of this document and the above Guidelines.