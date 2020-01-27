Home About NI legal NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines

NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines

Effective Date: January 23, 2020

1. Trademarks

"NI" refers to National Instruments and all of its subsidiaries, business units, and divisions worldwide. "NI Trademarks" refers specifically to NI registered and non-registered trademarks and service marks in the United States and other countries, including, but not limited to, the following:

 

A National Instruments Company, AutoCode, Available on the LabVIEW Tools Network, BEEcube, Big Analog Data, cDAQ, CompactRIO, CVI, DAQBook, DAQCard, DAQ-STC, DASYLab, DIAdem, Digilent, Electronics Workbench, Ettus Research, FieldDAQ, FieldPoint, FlexLogger, FlexMotion, IOTech, Instrumentation Newsletter, LabVIEW, LabVIEW Tools Network, Lookout, MATRIXx, Measure, Measurement Studio, MegaBEE, miniBEE, MITE, Multisim, myLabVIEW, NanoBEE, NAT4882, National Instruments, NectarOS, NI, NI-488, NI-CAN, ni.com, NI CompactDAQ, NI-DAQ, NI Developer Suite, NI-FBUS, NI FlexRIO, NI-IMAQ, NI miniSystems, NI-PXImc, NI SoftMotion, NI TestStand, NI TestStand Semiconductor Module, NI VeriStand, NIWeek, Planet NI, Powered by LabVIEW, QuickSyn, RTSI, SCXI, Sensors Plug&Play, SignalExpress, SourceAdapt, SystemBuild, The Software is the Instrument, TestPoint, TestStand, The Virtual Instrumentation Company, TracerDAQ, Ultiboard, USRP, USRP2, USRP Hardware Driver, VeriStand, VirtualBench, VXIpc, Xmath,

 

the “Digilent” logo ,

the "Eagle" logo ,

the “EIP” ,

the "Ettus Research" logo ,

the "LabVIEW" logos and ,

the "LabVIEW" logo design ,

the "National Instruments" corporate logo ,

the "NTS Press" logo ,

the "Phase Matrix" logo ,

and the "Planet NI" logos and .

 

 

"Guidelines" refers to the specific instructions for the use of NI Trademarks in Section 4 of this NI Trademarks & Logo Guidelines. Other names, logos, icons, and marks identifying NI products and services referenced herein, including all marks preceded by "NI," are either trademarks or registered trademarks or service marks of NI and may not be used without the prior written permission of NI. The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world-wide basis. Other product and company names listed on the NI Web site or in printed materials are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. 

2. Referential Mention

2.1. Generally.

So long as you comply with the Guidelines in Section 4, you may mention NI Trademarks for the sole purpose of making appropriate nominative fair use references necessary to identify NI and the corresponding NI products and services to the extent that they cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark, if you ensure that, in doing so, no impression is created that you, or any of your goods or services, are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI. Any mention or display of any NI Trademarks that is not in accordance with the Guidelines in Section 4 is not considered by NI to be fair use and is not permitted by NI. 

 

 

2.2. Books and Other Publications.

If you are an author or a publisher, you may make an appropriate nominative fair use reference to an NI Trademark in the publication to the extent necessary to identify an NI product or service because the publication is about that product or service and the product or service cannot readily be identified without mentioning the trademark or service mark. NI Trademarks should not be featured in the title of the publication, and the Guidelines in Section 4 should be followed. It is the position of NI that the featuring of an NI trademark or service mark in the title of a publication could amount to use of the trademark or service mark as part of the name of your product (i.e., your publication), and could suggest or imply that you or your publication is affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI, so that it is not an appropriate nominative fair use reference. For example, a book about how to test a widget using National Instruments LabVIEW™ software should not be entitled "The LabVIEW Widget Testing Book" or even "The LabVIEW™ Widget Testing Book." A more appropriate title would be "Widget Testing using LabVIEW™ Software," ensuring that "LabVIEW" is not emphasized in distinctive or large font or type, or otherwise prominently featured, and ensuring that an attribution statement attributing the LabVIEW trademark to National Instruments and disclaiming any authorization, approval, endorsement or sponsorship of the book by NI, is included. For books and other publications, an appropriate statement would be as follows (if identified by NI as a service mark, replace the word "trademark" with "service mark"):

 

 

"[identify National Instruments trademarks or service marks mentioned] are trademarks of National Instruments. This publication is independent of National Instruments, which is not affiliated with the publisher or the author, and does not authorize, sponsor, endorse or otherwise approve this publication"

3. Logos

NI sometimes permits the use of certain of its logos on a case-by-case basis for specific purposes. If NI approves of your request, you will be notified by email and provided with the terms and conditions applicable to the permission. Whether or not to grant any permission, and if so, on what terms and conditions, is in the sole discretion of NI. Upon your acceptance of the terms and conditions prescribed by NI, the permission will be granted and you will be provided with access to the necessary artwork and other materials as determined by NI.

 

 

General Requests:

If you desire to display a particular logo, you may request permission to display that logo by sending an email to brand@ni.com, and by providing any requested information to NI.

 

Alliance Partner Requests: Active Alliance Partners can submit requests at ni.com/partnermarketingrequests

4. Guidelines.

  • Do not mention any NI Trademark other than those necessary to identify the corresponding NI product or service. This generally means that only the appropriate word mark, and no logos or designs, may be displayed. In certain circumstances, as described in Section 3, NI may permit the use of certain of its logos. EXCEPT AS MAY BE EXPRESSLY GRANTED IN A PERMISSION DESCRIBED IN SECTION 3, NO PERMISSION IS GRANTED TO DISPLAY ANY LOGOS OR DESIGNS.
  • Do not mention or display any NI Trademark in any manner that may be understood as indicating, suggesting or implying that you or any of your goods or services are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by NI.
  • Do not display any NI Trademark more prominently than your own trademarks, service marks or trade names.
  • Do not use any NI Trademark as a domain name or part of a domain name.
  • Do not combine or closely juxtapose any NI Trademark with any other image or text.
  • Do not alter any NI Trademark in any way. This includes without limitation abbreviating it; removing, modifying, scaling, cropping, or repositioning any elements of it; changing any color; or applying any special effects including, but not limited to animation, drop shadows, glows, textures, embossing, or distortion.
  • Do not use any NI Trademark in a repeating pattern or as part of a word or sentence.
  • Do not use any NI Trademark as, or as part of, a product name or logo, or corporate, service or business name or logo, other than the corresponding NI product or service that the NI Trademark is used by NI to identify. For example, a VI created by you for use with LabVIEW™ software should be referred to as such, and not as a "LabVIEW VI." If you obtain a license to use the NI FlexRIO™ Adapter Module Development Kit and design and develop an adapter module for use with an NI FlexRIO™ FPGA module, the adapter module should be referred to as an adapter module for use with an NI FlexRIO™ FPGA module, not as an "NI FlexRIO adapter module." Of course, NI may describe its own "Virtual Instruments" as "LabVIEW™ VIs" and may refer to its own adapter modules as "NI FlexRIO™ adapter modules."
  • Do not use any NI Trademark on, or as an element or feature of, a software program or other good (including without limitation as an icon).
  • The NI Trademarks do not indicate a type of product or service; rather, they serve to distinguish NI products and services from those of others. Thus, you may not use an NI Trademark as a noun, a plural or possessive, or a verb. The NI Trademark must be followed by the appropriate noun indicating the product or service type (for example "LabVIEW software").
  • Display the "TM" symbol with the NI Trademark, as follows: [Trademark]™. If identified by NI as a service mark, similarly display the "SM" symbol instead of the "TM" symbol, that is: [Service mark]℠.
  • Include, in prominent type and font in all user documentation, and all materials on or in connection with which the NI Trademark is mentioned or displayed, a statement in the following form (if identified by NI as a service mark, replace the word "trademark" with "service mark"):

 

 

[Trademark] is a trademark of National Instruments. Neither [insert your name], nor any software programs or other goods or services offered by [insert your name], are affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by National Instruments.

 

If you have questions concerning these Guidelines, or want to request permission to display a logo identified in Section 3 above, contact:

 

Please note that this document and the above Guidelines do not constitute legal advice, and neither NI nor any of its employees, agents or attorneys is acting as your attorney. You are encouraged to consult with your own attorney with regard to the matters that are the subject of this document and the above Guidelines.