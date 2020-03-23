Our hardware service programs go beyond the included one-year warranty to help you save time and reduce long term, operational costs. System configuration, express repair, and routine calibration help you avoid hassle, improve uptime, and maintain accurate, traceable measurements over the life of your system.
Lower your total cost of ownership and avoid unplanned maintenance expenses.
Collaborate with us on a customized program that is tailored to meet your specific requirements.
|Standard Service Program
|Premium Service Program
|Description
|Turnaround Time
|Extended Repair Coverage
|
NI restores the functionality of your device and includes firmware updates and factory calibration.
|<10 working days1 + standard shipping
|System Configuration, Assembly, and Test2
|
NI technicians assemble, install software, and test your system per your custom configuration prior to shipment.
|Advanced Replacement3
|
NI stocks replacement hardware that can be shipped immediately if a repair is needed.
|<1 working day + express shipping
|System Return Material Authorization (RMA)2
|
NI accepts the delivery of fully assembled systems when performing repair services.
|Optional Calibration Plan (Additional Cost)
|Standard
|Expedited4
|
NI performs the requested level of calibration at the specified calibration interval for the duration of the service program.
|
Standard: <10 working days + standard shipping
Expedited: <3 working days + express shipping
Note: You can choose three- or five-year program durations for both Standard and Premium Service Programs. You can also customize the program duration if needed. Contact your NI sales representative to learn more about customizing your service program..
1Applies to non-RF products only. Standard extended repair coverage for RF products is <15 working days + standard shipping.
2This option is available for PXI, CompactRIO, and CompactDAQ systems.
3This option is not available for all NI products in all countries. Contact your local NI sales engineer for more information.
4Expedited calibration is only available for the Traceable calibration level.
NI can customize the offerings listed above or offer additional entitlements such as on-site calibration, custom sparing, and life-cycle services through a PremiumPlus Service Program. Contact your NI sales representative to learn more.