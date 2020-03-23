NI offers multiple calibration service levels to meet the demands of a variety of customer needs and manufacturing environments.
The following table highlights the differences between the various calibration service levels offered by NI.
|Traceable Calibration
|Compliant Calibration
|Accredited Calibration
|Additional Calibration Services
|Verification and adjustment of measurement performance using calibration procedures approved by NI
|Detailed measurement data for all applicable channels
|Availability at point-of-sale
|Calibration performed by ISO 17025 accredited laboratory
|Evaluation of measurement uncertainty
|Calculated expanded measurement uncertainty
|Advanced Services—system calibration, on-site calibration, and more
With traceable calibration, you can track how your instruments are performing as well as minimize the time and costs associated with unscheduled downtime and quality issues. This service includes verification of measurement performance and adjustment when possible. It also features "As Found" and "As Left" measurement data to show the measurements for every test point every time. This data can help you characterize the performance of your device and tells you precisely what you are measuring.
Compliant calibration service helps you meet more advanced quality standards. It's performed by a lab that is accredited to ISO 17025, and the service complies with ANSI/NCSL Z540-1-1994. This service includes verification of measurement performance and adjustment when possible, as well as a provision of full "As Found" and "As Left" measurement data and an evaluation of measurement uncertainty.
NI Calibration Services Austin is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by A2LA to meet all your needs for accredited calibration service. This specification also fulfills the requirements of the IATF 16949:2016 automotive standard. NI Certified Calibration Centers located throughout the world can meet local needs and provide the same levels of service no matter where you are. This service includes full calculated measurement uncertainty and the logo of the local accrediting body. You can be confident that the service was performed exactly according to the standard.
Along with standard calibration offerings, NI can assist you with additional calibration tailored to your specific needs. These services for NI products include express calibration services, on-site calibration, system calibration, and custom calibration procedures.