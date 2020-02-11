Special Programs

These invite-only events are exclusive opportunities to gain insights and exchange ideas with the brightest minds in their industries.

NI Partner Day—Sunday, May 17

The preliminary agenda includes:

  • Leadership keynote
  • Technical presentations
  • Interactive sessions
  • Networking activities

 

NI partners are dedicated to solving our customers’ engineering challenges. This invite-only event equips partners with strategic and technical skills to drive demand and grow market share. We encourage active partner members to register for the combined NI Partner Day and NIWeek Full Conference package.

Test Leadership Forum—Tuesday, May 19

  • Discussions on best practices and the latest trends in design, production, and maintenance test
  • 25+ hours of sessions covering business and technical topics on the effectiveness of test optimization
  • 5+ hours dedicated to networking with 150+ of the brightest minds in test engineering

 

The Test Leadership Forum is intended for technical leaders who want to maximize the effectiveness of test engineering and reduce cost while maintaining long-term support for their current test solutions.

Executive Summit—Wednesday, May 20

  • Gain insight to differentiate your organization and impact your business
  • Exchange ideas with industry peers in a small, more intimate setting
  • Interact with NI leaders as they discuss the company’s strategy and investment direction   

 

This invitation-only event provides access to a select group of executives and thought leaders, unique networking opportunities, and in-depth discussions on the future and impact of digitalization. 

 

Email the NIWeek Executive Summit team with any questions you have or to request an invitation.