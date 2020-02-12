Legal Information
Terms of Use—By using this Web site, you accept these Terms of Use so we encourage you to review them carefully before using any part of this site. In addition, because NI may revise these Terms of Use from time to time by updating this posting, you should revisit this page periodically to review the current Terms of Use. If you do not accept these terms, please do not use this Web site.
Copyright Infringement—NI believes in respecting the copyright and intellectual property rights of others. If you believe that material posted on this Web site by a third party infringes on your copyright(s), please click here to learn about contacting our Copyright Agent.
Privacy Statement—Protecting your right to privacy is a priority for National Instruments. We use these guidelines in this section to safeguard the information we collect during your visit to our Web site, over the telephone, at trade shows, or through any other interaction.
Patent Information—NI holds patents applicable to many of its software and hardware products. Please review this section to learn more about the patents that may apply to specific NI products.
Terms and Conditions of Sale—The purchase and sale of NI hardware and software products are made under NI's standard terms and conditions of sale. Please review this section for more information on these terms and conditions.
General Purpose Software License Agreement—All NI software products are licensed under the appropriate NI software license. Please click here to view a copy of NI's current general purpose Software License Agreement.
Export Compliance—It is the policy of National Instruments Corporation (“NI”) to comply with all applicable import and export trade compliance laws and regulations, as well as other mandatory trade sanctions, in the countries in which NI conducts business. Please review this section for more information.
Service Terms—NI is committed to equipping engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. As part of this commitment, NI offers services and/or service programs to support our customers and enhance a customer's experience with NI products. Please visit this page for a description of the services along with the terms and conditions that are applicable to each of the services and/or service programs.