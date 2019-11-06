As vice president of demand for global marketing, Ana Villegas leads the campaign management, digital marketing, and marketing operations teams. She's responsible for driving impact on demand creation through integrated marketing campaign strategies and multichannel customer acquisition programs.

A seasoned marketing leader with experience in both consumer and B2B marketing, Villegas brings a wealth of experience working across global, cross-functional teams to drive marketing ROI. Prior to joining NI, she served in marketing leadership roles at Dell where she was responsible for demand generation efforts for the company’s commercial and enterprise businesses.

Villegas is a thought leader and frequent speaker on the topics of B2B digital and omnichannel marketing at international conferences.

Villegas received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a master’s in finance and project management from the Universidad Pacifico in Lima, Peru, and a master’s in marketing and a bachelor’s in engineering from the Universidad Catolica in Lima, Peru.