Supply Chain Information

Our global procurement mission is to provide a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business through continuous improvement.
NI expects suppliers to follow the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business. Suppliers must comply with standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers, prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking as described in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct.
NI предлагает стандартные условия, применимые ко всем заказам на покупку и бизнес-соглашениям. Подтверждение заказа на поставку представляет собой принятие применимых к ней условий.
Операции и цепочка поставок (включая требования к поставщикам)
Борьба с рабством и торговлей людьми