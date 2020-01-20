VeriStand 2019 R3 Bug Fixes

Updated Jan 20, 2020

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of VeriStand 2019 R2 and VeriStand 2019 R3, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of VeriStand 2019 R3.

Contents

Bugs Fixed

 

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Bug ID Legacy ID Description Details
917174 703891

Cannot Import a LabVIEW Model for Linux With Nested Clusters as an Import into VeriStand

 

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2017

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R3
917199 468712

VeriStand May Select a DAQ Card With Slow Background Conversion Mode Enabled as the Chassis Master Timing Device

If it is the first DAQ device listed in the system definition, VeriStand will use a DAQ card (like a PXIe-4353) with Slow Background Conversion mode enabled as the master timing card. VeriStand will try this even if there are other DAQ cards running without Slow Background Conversion enabled.

 

Workaround: Add the DAQ card that you want to use as the master timing source to the system definition before adding the Slow Background Conversion DAQ card. If both cards are already in the system definition, remove the Slow Background Conversion enabled card and add it again.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2013 SP1

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R3
917322 672996

Frequency Channels for Counter Inputs Read an Incorrectly Scaled Value

The scaling on frequency channels with counter input modules is inaccurate. The channel value in VeriStand will depend on the number of read frequency channels.

 

Workaround: Apply a custom scale that reads the correct value. This scale should be: Channel Value / (Number of frequency channels + 1)

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2012

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R3
918271 402293

Model Files Imported to VeriStand With Vector Channels Appear as Nx1 Rather Than 1xN

Model files imported to VeriStand with vector channels appear as Nx1 rather than 1xN. This makes it impossible to map to the channel correctly.

 

Workaround: Use the Channel Mappings dialog to import from a text file.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2017

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R2
934304 372874

Building a LabVIEW Model for VeriStand Fails if the Controls or Indicators Have Identical Names

When building a VI into a model for VeriStand, the build process will fail if any of the indicators or controls have identical names.

 

Workaround: Use different names for the controls and indicators that will become the model's inports and outports.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2011 SP1

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R2
959542  

Cannot Deploy XNET to Windows in VeriStand 2019 and 2019 R2

Deploying XNET to Windows will result in a connection error due to the NI-XNET.vi not being executable. You will receive a warning related to NIVeriStand_DataServices.dll.

 

Workaround: Without closing the project, deploy to Phar Lap first and then deploy to Windows.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2019

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R3
959560  

Cannot Deploy Embedded Data Logger to Windows in VeriStand 2019 and 2019 R2

Deploying the Embedded Data Logger to Windows will result in a connection error due to the Embedded Data Logger RT Driver.vi not being executable. You will receive a warning related to NIVeriStand_DataServices.dll.

 

Workaround: Without closing the project, deploy to Phar Lap first and then deploy to Windows.

Reported Version: 
VeriStand 2019

Resolved Version: 
VeriStand 2019 R3

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).