This document contains the ASAM XIL TestStand Steps known issues that were discovered before and since the release of ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.2. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|965226
|
SequenceContext does not recognize Globals
When using the Framework Get Variable Values step, you cannot use the returned value in a FileGlobal. When storing the value in a FileGlobal, the value remains as the default value.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1074446
|
Copy/paste of steps from to a different sequence file breaks references
Copy/pasting a set of steps from one sequence file to another will result in broken references with "IDXXXXXXX" values.
Workaround:
Only copy and paste steps inside the same sequence file. Alternatively, one can manually fix all references.
|
Reported Version:
ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.2
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
|1074442
|
Extending ASAM XIL steps leads to runtime error
When an ASAM XIL step type is copy/pasted in the Step Types dialog with the intent of extending functionality, the resulting step will throw errors at runtime about being the wrong step type.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.1
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
N/A
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
