For over 30 years, LabVIEW has been the most popular test and measurement development software for enineers and scientists. No software improves productivity better than LabVIEW. With its intuitive graphical programming language, you can focus more on solving engineering challenges and less on developing software. With the introduction of the LabVIEW Community edition, you can now use the gold-standard for test and measurement development for your personal non-commercial and non-academic projects.