Upgrade LabWindows™/CVI

WHAT'S NEW WITH LabWindows/CVI
The latest version of LabWindows/CVI includes these top features:
NI knows every product has different requirements for support and longevity and is committed to providing the life-cycle support you need for your application. View the table below to see our product support timeline for LabWindows/CVI. Review the National Instruments Software Life-Cycle Policy for overall software policy details.
|Version
|Current Release Support (Release Date)
|Mainstream Support (End Date)
|Extended Support (End Date)
|LabWindows/CVI 2019
|July 2019
|July 2024
|Ongoing
|LabWindows/CVI 2017
|May 2017
|August 2022
|Ongoing
|LabWindows/CVI 2015
|August 2015
|August 2020
|Ongoing
|LabWindows/CVI 2013
|August 2013
|August 2018
|Ongoing
|LabWindows/CVI 2012
|August 2012
|August 2016
|Ongoing
|LabWindows/CVI 2010
|December 2010
|December 2014
|Ongoing