Select Your LabWindows™/CVI Edition

LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C software development environment designed to meet your test and measurement needs. Take advantage of its comprehensive set of programming tools to more efficiently build your code. Choose the best license option that meets your needs, or consider purchasing LabWindows/CVI as part of the Automated Test Suite.

  LabWindows/CVI Base LabWindows/CVI Full
Key differentiators
Key differentiators
  • Recommended for desktop and real-time measurement applications
  • Includes device drivers for NI hardware and third-party instruments
  • Includes basic mathematics, signal processing, and debugging tools
  • Recommended for inline advanced mathematics, signal generation, and signal processing
  • Includes the Execution Profiler Toolkit and memory leak detection for test optimization
  • Includes SQL tools for database connectivity
Standard Service Program
One year of technical support    
One year of software upgrades    
Access to 24/7 online training courses    
Hardware Integration
Acquiring data from NI hardware    
Acquiring data from third-party hardware    
IVI driver connectivity    
DAQ Assistant    
Instrument I/O Assistant    
Deploying to real-time hardware Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Deploying to FPGA hardware Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Programming Capabilities
Complete integrated development environment    
User interface controls    
Code debugging    
Remote debugging    
Optimizing compiler    
LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit    
Memory leak detection tool  
OpenMP library   
Mathematics
Standard math functions    
Statistics library    
Linear algebra  
Complex operations  
Curve fitting  
Interpolation and extrapolation  
Calculus  
Signal Analysis and Control
PID control    
Signal generation library  
Filtering library  
Windowing library  
Transforms  
Signal processing library  
Vision analysis Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1
Read, Write, and Share Data
Read and write to file    
Network streaming library    
Network variable API    
3D graphing    
XML capabilities    
COM server    
TDMS data storage    
LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit  
Software Interoperability and Code Integration
.NET support    
ActiveX capabilities    
TestStand integration    
Interface to Win32 API  
Internet connectivity library  
Code Deployment and Distribution
Installer and patch builder    
Build executables    
Build packages    
Deploy code to Linux systems Requires add-on1 Requires add-on1

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module

The LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module allows you to create reliable and deterministic applications that target dedicated real-time hardware.

LabVIEW FPGA Module

The LabVIEW FPGA Module helps you develop and debug custom hardware logic that you can compile and deploy to NI FPGA hardware.

Vision Development Module

The NI Vision Development Module enables you to develop machine vision and image processing applications for Windows and real-time systems.

LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Module for Linux®

The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Module for Linux® allows to compile and run Windows-created applications on multiple Linux distributions.

1Add-ons provide all functionality for a feature, but you must purchase them separately.

 

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

 

The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.

 