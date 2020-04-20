Validate Embedded Software on Industrial Controllers

Ensure the design meets specifications and time to market needs by better managing the (seemingly) never-ending changes. Product designs are getting more complex yet expectations on time to market haven’t changed. A flexible, software-centric approach to embedded software test can help detect design issues for the first round of tests, while improving the ability to modify the system for changes found after release to manufacturing.
Important features for system flexibility include:
Reuse of existing system component models
Custom signal conditioning, required communication buses, and fault insertion units
Integration of custom signals and unique sensors
Integrate models from your environment of choice (MathWorks Simulink® software or otherwise) with VeriStand.
Reuse modular signal conditioning and fault insertion between test systems with NI switch load signal conditioning (SLSC) hardware.
Account for unique sensor and I/O types with customizable PXI or CompactRIO I/O backed by a LabVIEW-programmable FPGA.
Build, deploy, and automate your validation test system with TestStand test management software.
High reuse across test types by building universal test architecture
Enterprise-ready cloud-based tools to utilize data and efficiently manage systems
Integratable third-party equipment that customizes software and hardware
Ecosystem of expert hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) specialty partners
NI offers a variety of solution integration options customized to your application-specific requirements. You can use your own internal integration teams for full system control or leverage the expertise of NI and our worldwide network of Alliance Partners to obtain a turnkey solution.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 1,000 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
NI partners with you throughout the life cycle of your application by delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Accelerate your learning with our company-specific and geographic user groups. Build proficiency with online and in-person training options.
Learn about NI software and hardware for HIL and automated embedded software test.
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.
Simulink® is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.