Developing Test Programs Using TestStand

The Developing Test Programs Using TestStand course teaches you how to navigate the TestStand environment and quickly create test applications that satisfy your test needs using different design languages. This course prepares you to use existing TestStand features and best practices to create and deploy test sequences as a complete test system.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days

  • Virtual: Four (4) 4-hour sessions, plus homework

Audience

  • New TestStand users

  • Engineers and test developers tasked with creating or maintaining test programs

  • Users and technical managers evaluating TestStand in purchasing decisions

  • TestStand users pursuing the Certified TestStand Developer certification

Prerequisites

  • A familiarity with LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI, or C programming

  • Recommended Courses (depending on your code development application): LabVIEW Core 1, LabWindows™/CVI Core 1

NI Products Used

  • TestStand Version 2014 SP1 or later

  • LabVIEW Professional Development System Version 2015 or later

  • LabWindows/CVI Version 2015 or later

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Develop modular test applications in the TestStand environment and distribute them to test stations

  • Develop test code in LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI and call that test code from TestStand

  • Use TestStand tools

  • Execute a test sequence and generate a test report

  • Configure TestStand to test devices in series or in parallel

Developing Test Programs Using TestStand Course Outline

Lesson Overview Topics
What is TestStand?  This lesson introduces TestStand, the role of test management software, and the benefits of using TestStand to develop your test applications.

  • Introduction to TestStand

  • Benefits of Using TestStand
Creating Test Sequences  This lesson describes the steps involved in creating a test sequence to implement a basic test.

  • Developing Test Code

  • Creating a New Test Sequence

  • Adding Steps to a Test Sequence 

  • Creating and Calling Code Modules

  • Creating Test Steps

  • Executing a Test Sequence
Controlling TestStand Execution This lesson discusses various built-in TestStand features that you can use to identify and fix problems in a test sequence.

  • Tracing Execution

  • Pausing Execution with Breakpoints

  • Handling Execution Errors 

  • Modifying Execution to Locate a Problem

  • Troubleshooting Code Modules
Troubleshooting Test Sequences This lesson describes techniques for modifying a test sequence to execute differently based on test conditions or settings. 

  • Sharing Data Using Local Variables

  • Changing Execution Flow

  • Changing Execution Based on a Test Failure

 
Reusing Code in a Sequence 
 This lesson describes several ways to improve the modularity and reusability of your test code to avoid code duplication.

  • Reusing a Series of Steps

  • Storing Configuration Settings

  • Reusing Data 

  • Reusing Test Sequences with Different Limits
Storing and Presenting Test Results This lesson introduces report generation and database logging. You learn how to use built-in TestStand features to customize the data that is reported or logged.

  • Generating a Report 

  • Collecting Results

  • Customizing Report Appearance

  • Customizing Report Contents

  • Generating Multiple Reports 

  • Database Logging
Executing a Test Sequence for Multiple UUTs
 This lesson describes how you can configure a test sequence to test multiple UUTs.

  • Using the Test UUTs Execution Entry Point 

  • Customizing Serial Number Entry

  • Executing Steps When the Sequence File Loads
Executing Tests in Parallel
 This lesson introduces parallel testing to improve test throughput and describes how you can synchronize execution of parallel test steps. 

  • Configuring Steps to Run Asynchronously

  • Executing Tests in Parallel

  • Synchronizing Execution of Parallel Steps
Deploying a Test Sequence  This lesson explores methods for deploying a test sequence to the production floor based on your test system needs.

  • Selecting Components for Deployment

  • Choosing a Deployment Method 

  • Ensuring Successful Deployment 

Suggested Next Courses

  • Depending on your code development application: LabVIEW Core 2, LabWindows

  • Architecting Test Systems Using TestStand

  • Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning, LabVIEW Instrument Control, RF, or other hardware courses

