Increase Device Quality by Improving Your Production Testing

There was a time when a green light on an in-circuit test machine and a thumbs-up from the operator were sufficient to ship a product, but those days have passed. Test rigor, precision, stability, and documentation—now a priority for most manufacturers—stand only to increase in importance.

The premium-quality electronics growth trend is changing the expectations of consumers throughout the market and increasing the challenges faced by test engineering.

To be competitive, devices must meet significantly higher quality standards, have more functionality, and still be available at an accessible price-point. For example, when GN Audio (Jabra) created a new market category with the launch of their miniaturized wireless earbuds, they had to match the audio quality expectation set with other larger products in their line. High-definition music, reliable wireless, and extended battery life were once product differentiators; now they are table-stakes. This causes pressure on test engineering to maintain product quality whilst the complexity and precision of test stations increases.

A headphone story is one we all can relate to as consumers of these or similar products: The more we are asked to pay, the higher our expectations of functionality, hardware reliability, software stability, and overall design. Design and test engineering functions are both critical to overall product quality:

To create a functional and reliable product design requires creativity, understanding of downstream processes, and failure data from both manufacturing and product returns.

To ensure that every product is assembling per this design requires knowing what to test, how to test it, and having faith in the accuracy of the measurements taken.

Building Collaboration to Ensure Device Quality

At many companies, the walls are too high between test engineering and R&D. Projects still get thrown over them instead of passed collaboratively back and forth. If test engineering is not in the room when product decisions are being made, you have a problem. Close and early collaboration between test and design functions is the most impactful tool to improve product quality, as it safeguards the ability to perform comprehensive test.

Consider the medical device industry, where life-critical devices such as pacemakers prioritize product quality above all for good reason. Chris Robinson, who manages the global test team at Medtronic, is clear about this:

The role of data maps directly to patient safety; [if there is ever an anomaly or a problem in the field] we start failure-analysis immediately, and the first thing they look at is the production test data.



-Chris Robinson, Global Test Manager, Medtronic, USA