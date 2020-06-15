Home Innovations Aeroespacial e defesa Aerospace and Defense Digital Transformation

Strategies for Digital Transformation Success in Aerospace and Defense

Many aerospace and defense (A&D) organizations are pursuing digital transformation initiatives. They're looking to leverage the latest computing, connectivity, and analytics capabilities to increase operational efficiency and improve mission readiness.

Leveraging Test and Measurement to Accelerate Success

Although many A&D organizations are undertaking digitization efforts, only about three percent have been successful. Learn how a partnership with NI can help you leverage test and test data to increase your chances of success.

Digital Transformation in Aerospace and Defense: Myth or Reality?

 

Enterprise modernization requires large investments and promises even bigger returns. But is it worth the expenditure?

 

Learn How Test Data Supports Digital Transformation Goals

 

Test systems and test data aren't always included in digitization projects, which can hinder results. Incorporating test processes and test data is critical to success.

 