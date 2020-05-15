LabVIEW 2020 Model Interface Toolkit Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW 2019 Model Interface Toolkit and LabVIEW 2020 Model Interface Toolkit, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW 2020 Model Interface Toolkit.
At this time, there are no bug fixes to publish.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.