NI provides world-class repair and replacement services and programs to help you lower your total cost of ownership, avoid unplanned maintenance expenses, and improve uptime.
With one year of repair coverage, NI restores the functionality of your device and performs firmware updates and factory calibration in adherence to NI specifications. The first year of repair coverage is included with all NI hardware and can be extended through a service program.
Protect your investment and avoid unplanned maintenance expenses with extended repair coverage available through service programs for hardware. With extended repair coverage, NI expands the same level of protection from one year to three or five years.
Improve uptime with advanced replacement available through the Premium Service Program for Hardware. With advanced replacement, NI sends you a replacement product within one business day of your request with express shipping, so you’re up and running quickly.
Eliminate hassle with system return material authorization (RMA), available through the Premium Service Program for Hardware. With system RMA, NI accepts fully assembled systems for repair or calibration services. NI also waives the No Trouble Found (NTF) fees for any product it finds to be undamaged and working per specification.
For critical applications that have higher uptime needs, NI provides custom sparing services available through a PremiumPlus Service Program agreement. NI can help manage a tiered sparing model across your installed base, including same-day shipping on regional inventory spares.
NI hardware can be returned for repair within its warranty period or during the course of extended service periods that you purchase from NI.
NI repairs and services its products according to certain definitions and policies.