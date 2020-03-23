PremiumPlus hardware services are available through a program agreement, and you can customize your agreement to meet the needs of even the most complex test and measurement applications, no matter the size.
You can streamline your services experience with a single point of contact across all your NI hardware and systems. A dedicated contact from our sales operations team can facilitate and expedite all maintenance services. This NI representative is committed to supporting you with timely and accurate assistance.
Calibrating your test and measurement hardware regularly is critical to ensuring quality measurements and traceability while minimizing downtime. Within the PremiumPlus service program, NI offers an array of calibration services, which include express, on-site, system, and custom procedures.
You can protect your systems over the life of your application while maintaining a predicable budget. A maintenance service agreement can cover repair costs for your entire install base. The coverage includes standard repair service, a single point of contact to coordinate all repairs, and advanced repair options.
NI has the global infrastructure and resources to help you manage a tiered sparing model across your installed base. For applications that require high uptime, NI can provide an on-site spares inventory that can be accessed in minutes or expand support to include a regional inventory of spares that can be shipped the same day.
NI can help ensure long-term success with life cycle services and support. This support ranges from life cycle status reviews to advanced design reviews of your specific application. Services are available for everything from managing a technology refresh to guaranteeing deployment maintenance for 10 years or more.
With PremiumPlus technical support, NI collaborates with you to design a custom program to meet your needs during design, development, and ongoing maintenance. You can obtain a higher level of technical support for applications that demand a faster response, a dedicated point of contact, or support prioritization and status updates.
Preventive maintenance service is your best protection against unplanned downtime. You can uncover potential issues before they happen through routine activities like visual inspection, software upgrades, embedded software tests, consumable component tests/replacements, and fan cleaning.
Whatever you need, NI is here to help. From product customization to on-site service to any combination of the above options, NI is dedicated to your success and can tailor a service agreement for you.