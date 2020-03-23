Home Produtos NI Services Hardware Services Hardware Service Programs

Hardware Service Programs

Our hardware service programs go beyond the included one-year warranty to help you save time and reduce long term, operational costs. System configuration, express repair, and routine calibration help you avoid hassle, improve uptime, and maintain accurate, traceable measurements over the life of your system.

Service Program Options

Lower your total cost of ownership and avoid unplanned maintenance expenses.

Improve uptime with a program that expedites repairs and calibration.

Collaborate with us on a customized program that is tailored to meet your specific requirements.

  Standard Service Program Premium Service Program Description Turnaround Time
Extended Repair Coverage    

NI restores the functionality of your device and includes firmware updates and factory calibration.

Learn More

 <10 working days1 + standard shipping
System Configuration, Assembly, and Test2    

NI technicians assemble, install software, and test your system per your custom configuration prior to shipment. 

Learn More

  
Advanced Replacement3    

NI stocks replacement hardware that can be shipped immediately if a repair is needed.

Learn More

 <1 working day + express shipping
System Return Material Authorization (RMA)2    

NI accepts the delivery of fully assembled systems when performing repair services. 

Learn More

  
Optional Calibration Plan (Additional Cost) Standard Expedited4

NI performs the requested level of calibration at the specified calibration interval for the duration of the service program.

Learn More

Standard: <10 working days + standard shipping

Expedited: <3 working days + express shipping

 

Note: You can choose three- or five-year program durations for both Standard and Premium Service Programs. You can also customize the program duration if needed. Contact your NI sales representative to learn more about customizing your service program..

1Applies to non-RF products only. Standard extended repair coverage for RF products is <15 working days + standard shipping.  

2This option is available for PXI, CompactRIO, and CompactDAQ systems.

3This option is not available for all NI products in all countries. Contact your local NI sales engineer for more information.

4Expedited calibration is only available for the Traceable calibration level.   

PremiumPlus Service Program

NI can customize the offerings listed above or offer additional entitlements such as on-site calibration, custom sparing, and life-cycle services through a PremiumPlus Service Program. Contact your NI sales representative to learn more.