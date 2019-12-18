How Do I Configure Systems and Deploy Software with SystemLink™ Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration Module provides a centralized approach for remotely configuring and deploying software updates and standard configurations to test systems whether in a single lab or spanning multiple geographic locations.
Diplays SystemLink deploying software to multiple systems
Managing configurations for multiple test and measurement systems can be daunting, especially when systems incorporate a variety of device configurations and software combinations. SystemLink automates the distribution of software and device updates, configuration workflows and diagnostic too, eliminating manual processes and human error. It provides out-of-the-box support for NI hardware and software with an open, extensible architecture to incorporate all third-party components.
Manage a central repository for software distribution packages and leverage an intuitive application experience to organize and oversee the software feeds to which systems can subscribe.
Ensure software configuration compliance, remove manual tasks, and reduce the time and effort it takes for program updates, including dependency awareness, versioning, and component-level updates, with tools to deploy to multiple systems simultaneously.
SystemLInk provides centralized management view of all connected systems and installed devices. All system events, including software updates, are tracked and logged for historical auditing.