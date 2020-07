SystemLink™ Software Workflows

Description

Reduce false failures with data trend views

Proactively detect shifts that could lead to failures

Boost first-pass yield with real-time information

Augment critical KPI tracking (e.g. throughput, first-pass yield, failure rates, etc.)

Perform diagnosis-driven yield analysis

Leverage proactive alerting

Access smart KPI dashboards and trending information (e.g. Cp, Cpk, first-pass yield, second pass yield, etc.)

Quickly identify factors that cause anomalies, errors, or defects that cause a drop in quality or decrease in OEE

Easily distinguish between a symptom or an intermediate cause of a problem

Easily compare tests, current and past, across locations, lines and operators