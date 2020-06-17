Home Innovations Electronics Electronics Functional Test Test Complex Sets of Audio Devices

Test Increasingly Complex Sets of Audio Devices

The growing popularity of IoT devices worldwide is accelerating the adoption of voice commands as the user interface for many electrical products. This means that acoustic and audio test challenges are likely to impact more products than ever before. Test teams must meet extended test coverage requirements to ensure product quality while maintaining throughput and operational efficiency. For a solution to meet these sorts of demands, it must:

 

  • Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements
  • Operate within the expected cycle-time limit
  • Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule
  • Fit into manufacturing processes physically and operationally 

NI's Audio and Acoustic Functional Test Solution

  • PXI instrumentation and software feature support for the latest and emerging audio and acoustic test requirements, ensuring complete and accurate test coverage.
  • FPGA and synchronization technology improve test throughput for high-volume/high-mix production by enabling multi-up test stations at a low price per channel.
  • TestStand and LabVIEW software provide rapid development of complex test steps and sequences.
  • SystemLink™ software deploys updates and democratizes data insights to optimize operational efficiency. 

Solution Advantages

  • Meet NPI schedules with productive software tools designed to reduce development time.

  • Support new test requirements with a modular approach.

  • Increase throughput with fast measurement speed and built-in parallel testing.

  • Lower the price per channel for digital acoustic measurements.

“Our solution uses LabVIEW and PXI modular instruments, including dynamic signal acquisition, to achieve our test system cost target, meet performance and quality requirements, and improve test throughput by 33 percent.”

-Koh Chee Lit, Manufacturing Test, Sony EMCS

BUILD YOUR SOLUTION WITH THE NI ECOSYSTEM

NI Partner Network

The NI Partner Network is a global community of domain, application, and overall test development experts working closely with NI to meet the needs of the engineering community. NI Partners are trusted solution providers, systems integrators, consultants, product developers, and services and sales channel experts skilled across a wide range of industries and application areas.

Services and Support

NI works with customers throughout the life of an application, delivering training, technical support, consultation and integration services, and maintenance programs. Teams can discover new skills by participating in NI-specific and geographic user groups and build proficiency with online and in-person training.

Audio and Acoustic Functional Test Solution Brochure

Learn the function and value of each element of an NI software solution. Find customer examples, solution specifications, and NI Partner Network information.

An NI Partner is a business entity independent from NI and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.